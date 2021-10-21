McDonough resident Rusty Strawn finished as runner-up Thursday in the Georgia State Golf Association Senior Championship at Augusta Country Club.
Strawn finished the three-day tournament with a score of 7-under-par 209, two strokes off the winning score of Atlanta resident Jack Larkin Jr.
Strawn shot 1-under 71 in the first round before closing with back-to-back rounds of 3-under 69. He was the only golfer in the field with three rounds of par or better — Larkin closed with 1-over 73 after shooting 67 in each of the first two rounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.