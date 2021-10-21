Atlanta Motor Speedway announced Thursday that Nalley Automotive Group and Alsco Uniforms will each sponsor a NASCAR Xfinity Series event at the speedway in 2022.
The Atlanta-based Nalley Automotive Group will be the entitlement sponsor for the Nalley Cars 250 on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The race will run alongside the Fr8Auctions 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race as part of Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader.
“We’re excited to team up with Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Nalley Cars 250,” said Asbury SVP of Operations Dan Clara. “We take pride in being a part of the Atlanta community and being a trusted source for customers’ car buying and servicing needs. The Nalley name has been associated with the car business in Atlanta for over 90 years, and proudly provides second-to-none customer service. We look forward to providing a world class experience for race fans alongside AMS.”
Nalley is one of the largest automotive dealer groups in Atlanta, and provides a wide selection of new and used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs at its 17 dealer locations in the metro area.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will return to AMS on Saturday, July 9, 2022, for the Alsco Uniforms 250. The race entitlement is an expansion of the ongoing partnership between Atlanta Motor Speedway, Speedway Motorsports, and Alsco Uniforms, the uniform industry’s best-kept secret.
“We’re thrilled to be back in Atlanta,” said Ben Fox, director of sales and marketing for Alsco Uniforms. “This market is so important to Alsco as we have many customers throughout the southeast. Alsco is the Uniform industry’s best kept secret and we’re excited to tell that secret to the Atlanta NASCAR fans with the Alsco Uniforms 250 in July 2022.”
With the addition of Nalley Cars and Alsco Uniforms, all five NASCAR events that will be held at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2022 are sponsored.
“We’re excited to welcome Nalley Automotive to the AMS family and expand our partnership with Alsco in 2022,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “We look forward to working with each of them to create unrivaled race day experiences for our fans in 2022.”
