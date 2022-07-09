HAMPTON — NASCAR driving on the streets of Chicago? According to a July 7 report by The Athletic, that could definitely be a possibility.
In the report, The Athletic wrote that officials with the City of Chicago are interested in a street course race being held beginning next year as part of a proposed three-year agreement with NASCAR.
“I’m very skeptical,” William Byron said, adding that he has driven the proposed course virtually on iRacing.
“If it’s anything like that, it’s very, very narrow,” he said. “We’re going to have some work to do to create a passing lane. I don’t think it’s a matter of making the track super-wide so there’s room for error but there has to be a passing lane. There’s some work to do to get the track a little bit wider (and) a little bit more room for us to race each other.”
He did say he thinks “it’s a cool idea. The atmosphere should be great. I haven’t been to Chicago much but it should be exciting.”
Chase Elliott said if the plans are approved, it needs to be a good event for the fans.
“The drivers may not like the track and it might not be the ideal for us or whatever but when you’re in the middle of a city and you need to draw that kind of a crowd out to your race you better make sure it’s put on well and done at a very high level and people have good spots to watch the race from and things to do and you just make it an event,“ Elliott said.
Both Kevin Harvick and Michael McDowell said they would not want the Chicago street race be added and the current race at Road America be dropped.
McDowell did say he does like street courses and “street courses require an intense amount of concentration. They’re fun because they require so much command of concentration and focus and you bring the race to the people, not the people to the race. Race fans can get close to the action and maybe introduce new fans to a sport they haven’t been to before.”
Harvick also added that Chicago is “a great city and great market.”
Joey Logano said the street race has the potential to bring in new fans to NASCAR.
“I’m such a fan of bringing the race track to the fans,” Logano said. “It seems to be such a big win for what we’ve been doing…it’s bringing new fans who’ve never been to a race before.
Tyler Reddick, the winner of last week’s Road America race, said “the street race idea is a cool one. The idea is very exciting to me. I haven’t had a lot of experience on road courses but the thought of a street course is exciting to me.”
