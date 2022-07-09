HAMPTON — Throughout his NASCAR career, Chase Elliott has a long list of accomplishments, most notably winning the Cup Series championship in 2020 but one thing has eluded him…winning at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The Dawsonville native would love nothing more than to take the checkered flag at his home track.
“I would love to win here,” he said Saturday. “that’s one of the best things you can do, to win at your home track. I’ve watched guys (win at their home tracks) over the years and you can tell it means a lot to them. I think it would be very much the same for me, be very meaningful and to check that box.”
In the March race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, he finished sixth. After rain washed out qualifying Saturday afternoon, Elliott (who is No. 1 in the points standings) will start on the pole in Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.
“It’s always nice to race close to home,” he said. “That’s one of the best things you can ask for especially with our schedule and how much we are on the road. It’s nice to be able to go home every night and be close to the house.”
Great to be back in Atlanta
Joey Logano, the 2018 Cup Series champion, might not be a Georgia native or live in Georgia anymore but he’s plenty familiar with Atlanta Motor Speedway.
In his youth, Logano spent many nights at AMS racing Bandolero and Legends cars in the Thursday Thunder series.
“It’s great coming back,” he said. “There are so many memories that come back to me. Like going back to the garage now and I still remember where we parked our truck when we had our Legends car and the Bandoleros and the stories that came along with it. “
He always had the dream of racing in NASCAR and even though he’s been at it for 15 years, he hopes he doesn’t want to lost that excitement and enthusiasm.
“I want to make sure what I do now, that I don’t take it for granted because we do it every week for 15 years,” he said. “I still think it’s important to reflect a little bit when I come back here and where I’ve come from and how cool this still is. It’s still cool to me!”
Racing against your boss
Regardless of what profession you are in, you usually don’t have to compete against your boss but this season, Chris Buescher is doing just that.
This season, Buescher is teammates with Brad Keselowski, who is a part owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.
“It’s a special situation, right?” Buescher said Saturday. “Obviously, Brad has more skin in the game than any teammate I’ve ever had as a boss and owner at the same time. It’s been really good through the year to see his drive and passion to help RFK be better. I’ve learned a lot from Brad this year.”
So far in 2022, Buescher has one top-five and five top 10s.
Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion, has two top-10s this year.
Trackhouse Racing on track for success
One of the surprise storylines of the 2022 season has been Trackhouse Racing, which is in its second year in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Both Trackhouse drivers, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, have been to Victory Lane this year, with Suarez recently getting his first career Cup win at Sonoma Raceway.
Chastain has two wins, nine top-fives, and 12 top-10s and is ranked third in the points standings. In the March race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Chastain finished second.
Suarez has one win (not counting a win at the All-Star Open), four top-fives, and six top-10s.
“Indescribable,” Chastain said of Trackhouse racing’s success this year. “I don’t think anybody in this room on Jan. 1 would have said is what Trackhouse was going to be. I’m happy to be one of the drivers and proud of the effort.”
Legends and Bandolero All-Stars
Friday evening, Atlanta Motor Speedway played host to the AMS Legends All-Star Event.
Bryce Sanders, of Ola, won the Bandolero Outlaws race.
Other race winners included Gianni Esposito (Young Lions Legends Division), Donovan Strauss (Semi-Legends), Gavin Graham (Pro Legends), Josh Mullins (Masters Legends), Beckham Malone (Bandolero Bandits), Wyatt Youngblood (Rookie Bandoleros), and Kyle Bacon (Chargers Legends).
Legends cars are 5/8-scale replicas of classic cars from the 1930s and 40s.
Bandolero cars are entry-level racecars similar to go-karts.
Many NASCAR drivers cut their racing teeth on Bandolero and Legends cars, including Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, David Ragan, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Corey Heim, Mason Massey, and Reed Sorenson, among many othrs.
“Yesterday I had an appearance and I got back to the track and heard Legends car going on and I was like ‘yeah, I remember coming down here’,” Wallace said Saturday morning. “I ran only one Legends race here, one and done, and I won the race and never came back in a Legend car. I ran a lot of Bandolero stuff but those times I didn’t have any responsibility really, the only thing you had to worry about was showing up on time to make sure you made it in time for the main event.”
Byron looking to turn things around
After winning the March Cup Series race in Atlanta, William Byron picked up a victory several weeks later in Martinsville. Since then, Byron has posted only one top-10, a ninth-place finish at Sonoma Raceway.
“I’m looking forward to turning it around,” he said Saturday. “It’s been a rough stretch.”
