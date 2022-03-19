HAMPTON — Chase Elliott was planning to go race in the dirt Saturday night.
Elliott was recently invited to race at the Senoia Raceway dirt track Saturday night in the 604 Crate Division. Elliott readily accepted the request to race at the short track in Coweta County.
The mission will be to have fun and to help a local short track, the Dawsonville driver said.
"Definitely no expectations," Elliott said Saturday morning. "(It's) exciting to go there...excited to go race, have some fun and support a local short track. We all want them to do well and succeed."
Riffs & Racing
Atlanta Motor Speedway announced Saturday that Flo Rida will headline the new Revs & Riffs Weekend Music Festival during the July 8 to 10 race weekend.
Flo Rida (a Grammy-nominated hip hop singer known for such hits as "My House", "Whistle", and Low") will perform a pre-race concert Sunday, July 10.
Atlanta-based rock band Blackberry Smoke will also perform during the festival, AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said during a Saturday morning press conference. Up to 12 acts will perform during the festival, he added, and they will be announced at a later date.
"We think that Revs & Riffs will go a long way to energizing the tickets sales for the July weekend," Hutchison said.
On the bucket list
On Thursday, NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports announced that they will be entering a modified Next Gen car in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans as a special entry.
"That's on my bucket to drive in the 24-hour Le Mans (and other international races)," said Kurt Busch when asked if he would be interested in driving in Le Mans. "That's huge; that's exciting. That's what I believe the DNA of this Next Gen car can do."
As a Hendrick driver, would Chase Elliott be interested in it?
"I think it would be a lot of fun to go and do that event," Elliott said. "I'm not sure if it's possible with how our schedule is and how that's going to line up."
Father against son
It was recently announced that NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Blaney and his father Dave Blaney (former NASCAR Cup driver) will race in the final event of the 2022 SRX season July 23 at Sharon Speedway in Hartford Township, Ohio.
"It will be very, very neat," Ryan Blaney said.
There is definitely a family connection to the track as Dave Blaney is part owner of the track and Ryan Blaney's grandfather Lou Blaney raced there.
