HAMPTON — Joey Logano, who cut his racing teeth competing in Atlanta Motor Speedway's Thursday Thunder series, is going into the NASCAR Cup Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 as the season points leader.
Joey Logano, the 2018 NASCAR Cup champion, sits atop the NASCAR Cup standings with 136 points, 4 ahead of Kyle Busch.
Chase Elliott, another Thursday Thunder alum and 2020 NASCAR Cup champion, is currently in third place with 131 points.
Kyle Larson, the 2021 Cup series champion, and Chase Briscoe, coming off a win in Phoenix, are tied for fifth with 126 points.
Logano has 16 Cup starts at AMS and while he doesn't have any wins, he has two top-five finishes and and five top-10s. His average finish is 16.7.
Ragan returns to AMS
Unadilla native David Ragan, who retired from full-time racing in 2019, will compete in Sunday's Cup Series event.
Ragan, a former AMS Thursday Thunder competitor, will drive the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang.
“Atlanta Motor Speedway is a special track to me and my family,” said Ragan in a Rick Ware Racing press release. “I wanted to come back and see a lot of my fans and friends, and also be a part of the inaugural race on the 28-degree banking."
Ragan, the son of former NASCAR driver and current Legends of Georgia director Ken Ragan, made his Cup Series debut in 2006 with Roush Fenway Racing.
Since retiring in 2019, David Ragan has been racing in select NASCAR events, including this year's Daytona 500, where he posted an eighth-place finish.
Race winners
A total of 45 different NASCAR Cup drivers have won at Atlanta Motor Speedway and six will be competing this weekend.
Kurt Busch leads all active drivers with four Cup victories at AMS.
In July of last year, he won the final race at AMS before the track was repaved and reconfigured. After winning that race, he was given a piece of the asphalt from the old track. He also won at AMS in 2002, 2009 and 2010.
Kevin Harvick has three Cup wins at AMS, most notably in the spring of 2001 when he replaced the late Dale Earnhardt for Richard Childress Racing. Harvick edged out Jeff Gordon by .006 seconds, the closest margin of victory in the history of Atlanta Motor Speedway. Harvick also won in 2018 and 2020.
Harvick leads all active drivers with 32 starts at AMS while Kurt Busch has 31.
Brad Keselowski has two AMS wins (2017 and 2019) while Ryan Blaney (2021) and Denny Hamlin (2012) have one each.
Georgia drivers in NASCAR
There have been 191 different NASCAR national series history who have had their home state listed as Georgia. Out of those drivers, 18 have won at least once in one of NASCAR's national series.
Dawsonville's Bill Elliott, the 1988 Cup Series champion, has been the most successful Georgia driver over the years with 44 Cup wins and 1 Xfinity win.
Jack Smith is second on the list with 21 Cup Series wins.
NASCAR, Hendrick announce 24 Hours of Le Mans entry
NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports announced Thursday that they will be entering a modified Next Gen car in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans as a special Garage 56 entry.
"We look forward to showcasing the technology in the Next Gen car and putting forward a competitive entry in the historic race," said NASCAR Chairman and CEO Bill France.
The entry will be a modified version of the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 race car and is a collaboration of NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet, IMSA, and Goodyear.
“Participating in one of the truly iconic events in auto racing and representing NASCAR and Chevrolet on the world stage is a privilege,” said Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick.
This won't be the first time NASCAR has competed in Le Mans. In June of 1976, Bill France entered two stock cars in Le Mans.
Garage 56 was introduced in 2012 as a special single-entry class reserved for innovative cars.
