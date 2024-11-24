Z62_9518-Enhanced-NR.jpg

Dutchtown's Caden Melvin makes a tackle against Milton in the Class AAAAA state football playoffs on Nov. 22, 2024.

 Josh Smith

MILTON — The Dutchtown Bulldogs football season ended Friday night in the Class AAAAA second round after losing to nationally ranked Milton 41-3.

No. 1 Milton built a 41-0 lead at the end of three quarters to clinch its trip to the third round.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.