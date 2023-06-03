Nine Strong Rock baseball players named to GIAA 5-AAAA All-Region Team

This photo illustration, provided by Strong Rock Christian School, shows the Strong Rock players who were named to the GIAA 5-AAAA All-Region Baseball Team.

 SPECIAL PHOTO

After recently winning the GIAA Class AAAA state championship, the Strong Rock Christian Christian School baseball team is racking up some individual honors as well.

Nine Strong Rock players were named to the GIAA 5-AAAA All-Region Team.

