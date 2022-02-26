MCDONOUGH — No. 1-ranked Eagle's Landing held off a determined Walnut Grove team 62-52 Friday night to advance to the Class AAAAA boys basketball quarterfinals.
"I need this to be in the newspaper...to God be all the glory," Eagle's Landing head coach Elliott Montgomery said moments after the victory. "At the beginning of the year, the AJC did an interview and they asked me some questions and I told them 'we're going to win again.'"
Eagle's Landing, the defending Class AAAAA champion, advances to play either Warner Robins or Hiram, who are scheduled to play Saturday.
"My thoughts on the next round? I truly thank God we were able to go," Montgomery said. "I've been that guy where we've lost in the second round on numerous occasions."
Walnut Grove took an early 5-0 lead thanks to a 3-pointer by Demyron Williams and a basket by Marcus Smith.
Eagle's Landing then went on a 9-0 run, capped by a Kenny Brayboy dunk at about the 4:35 mark of the first quarter.
The Warriors fought back and took a 14-13 lead into the second quarter.
Early in the second stanza, the teams swapped the lead twice but at about the 5-minute mark, Jordan Fordyce made a basket to put the Golden Eagles up for good 17-16.
Eagle's Landing led 29-22 at the end of the second quarter.
With about five minutes remaining in the third quarter, Eagle's Landing extended its lead to 39-27 (its biggest lead of the night) after David Thomas made a 3-point shot.
Thomas led all scorers with 23 points while A.J. Barnes added 14 for the Golden Eagles.
Shawn Walker led Walnut Grove with 13 and Tyler Jewell scored 12 (all 3-pointers).
Walnut Grove managed to cut Eagle's Landing's lead to 50-47 after a Walker basket with about three minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Golden Eagles, however, were able to pull away and secure the victory.
"That was a tough team," Montgomery said of Walnut Grove. "Two years ago I lost to a team just like that, just as scrappy as Clarke Central. They had me really concerned. I am very thankful we were able to get out. Thank God, thank God."
With the victory, Eagle's Landing extended its win streak to 12 games and improved its record to 26-3, including a 12-0 mark at home.
"This place is crazy," Montgomery said of playing in front of the home crowd. "Playing here is great for us."
Walnut Grove ended its season with a 23-6 record.
