ALBANY — The Westover Patriots advanced to the Final Four of the Class AAAA boys state basketball tournament Wednesday night with a big fourth-quarter performance to beat top-ranked McDonough 66-57.
Westover improves to 22-7, while McDonough's season ends at 26-5.
"The kids came out and really wanted it tonight," said Westover head coach Dallis Smith. "They played all four quarters against a solid team. We honestly didn't have a bad first half, we just told the boys to keep grinding and we would get our opportunities. They did just that and we came out on top tonight."
McDonough's Warhawks were rolling early in the third quarter with threes by Avante Nichols, Nigel Thomas and two by Amon McDowell and led by eight midway through the third. Westover's Kemari Leverette swished a three from the corner late in the quarter and the Patriots closed the gap to 51-47 heading into the last quarter.
The Patriots turned up the defensive pressure to another level in the fourth quarter and though McDonough had some shots, the Westover defense had the top-ranked War Hawks off their game and those threes that were falling earlier, would not fall in the fourth. McDonough managed only 10 fourth-quarter points and when Westover's Travion Wheeler hit two fourth-quarter free throws the Patriots had tied the War Hawks 51-51.
Moments later Wheeler hit a colossal slam dunk to push Westover up 60-55 and the standing-room-only crowd roared insanely. If the noise was loud then, it went up another notch after Leverette hit two baskets back to back to give the Patriots a 64-55 lead with 1:30 seconds to play. McDonough called time to try to regroup, but Westover was too fired up to allow anything other than one meaningless basket.
The Patriots now take on a monumental task in Pace Academy (23-7), which obliterated Baldwin 62-31. The Final Four game is scheduled for Saturday at Fort Valley State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.