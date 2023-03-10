MACON – Trailing by 14, No. 2-ranked Eagle’s Landing had an epic comeback in the third quarter but came up short in Thursday night’s Class AAAAA state championship, falling 61-53 to No. 1-ranked Kell.
It was Eagle’s Landing's second runner-up finish in the Class AAAAA state finals.
“(Kell was) better the first quarter, they were better the second quarter and in the fourth they did it,” said Eagle’s Landing head coach Elliott Montgomery. “It’s very difficult to win. But they fought. It was a great second half, so I’m very proud of my group. And as I say all the time, to God be all the glory.”
Early in the third quarter, Kell’s 6-foot-11 junior center Peyton Marshall had two dunks to put the Longhorns up 37-23.
Eagle’s Landing senior David Thomas answered by scoring a 3-pointer to cut the score to 37-26. Montgomery then called a timeout to get his team regrouped.
“It’s a good group,” Montgomery said. “We tried and the toughness that they gave, I just had to call a timeout (in the third quarter). The team is blessed. Even through the loss, we’re still blessed.”
Montgomery said that in the timeout he told his team that “there’s no sense in crying in the fourth quarter. You have to lay it all on the line and if we’ve got to do it, we’ve got to do it and we’re a better team than what we’re displaying on television. They fought back but it wasn’t good enough.”
The Golden Eagles went on a 16-2 run in the third quarter to tie the game at 39-39 with 2:20 remaining in the quarter.
Several players stepped up during the third-quarter comeback, including junior Chris Morris, who made a jumper to cut the score to 37-35 at the 3:30 mark. With 2:52 remaining in the third, senior Kenny Brayboy made a dunk to cut the score to 39-37. About a minute later, he made a basket to tie the game at 39-39.
At the 1:46 mark, Clark Mastin made two free throws to tie the game at 41-41. Moments later, David Thomas scored two free throws to give Eagle’s Landing its first lead of the game, 43-41.
The Golden Eagles then carried a 47-43 lead going into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, Kell’s Connor Staphylaris was fouled while trying a 3-point shot but he made all the free throws to give Kell a 50-49 lead with 5:42 remaining.
With about five minutes remaining, Tylon Redmond made a basket to give Eagle’s Landing a 51-50 lead.
Kell reclaimed the lead, 52-51, when Marshall, an Auburn recruit, made a dunk with 3:35 left in the game. Kell led the rest of the way.
“It’s amazing,” Montgomery said of the season. “It was a great season. At the end of the day, we hadn’t seen anybody like 21, Marshall. He carried them at the end. He scored the last six points they scored.”
Montgomery did say his team did a good job defending against Marshall for much of the game.
“Kenny Brayboy did a good job (defending) against him,” he said. “We knew we had to play and we knew we had to go at him and we did.”
Thomas led all scorers with 23 and Brayboy added 12.
C.J. Brown led Kell with 22 while Cannon Richards scored 11, and Marshall 9.
“No. 12 (Brown) did an awesome job; we couldn’t contain him early,” Montgomery said.
Kell led the entire first half except for a 2-2 tie early in the game on Brayboy's dunk .
Midway through the first quarter, Morris made a jumper to bring Eagle’s Landing to within one (7-6). Kell then went on an 11-run while take an 18-6 lead with about 36 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Eagle’s Landing's scoring drought of more than three minutes ended when Thomas made a jumper to cut the Kell lead to 18-8. Mastin then made a lay-up at the buzzer to make the score 18-10 going into the second quarter.
In the first quarter, Kell made 57 percent of its shots (8-for-14) while Eagle’s Landing shot 33 percent (5-for-15).
Kell outscored Eagle’s Landing 15-13 in the second quarter to lead 33-23 at halftime. In the first half, Kell outrebounded Eagle’s Landing 19-9.
Eagle’s Landing, the Region 2-AAAAA champion, beat Greenbrier 80-32 in the first round of state, Lithonia 64-36 in the second round, Mays 81-71 in the quarterfinals and Jones County 66-54 in the semifinals.
Kell, the No. 1 seed from Region 6-AAAAA, beat Jackson-Atlanta 97-68 in the first round, Eastside 79-48 in the second round, Dutchtown 73-60 in the quarterfinals and Chapel Hill 54-33 in the semifinals.
“(Kell head coach) Jermaine Sellers did an awesome job,” Montgomery said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.