Ola has added Shawn Jones, previously at Eagle’s Landing, to its football and track and field coaching staffs.
Jones had been athletic director and head football coach at Eagle’s Landing, leading the football program from 2015-2020. His tenure was highlighted by a 2017 season when the football team went 7-5 and won the first state playoff game in program history.
Prior to being named head coach, Jones was defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Eagle’s Landing, in addition to being an accomplished track and field coach specializing in jumps.
He will be Ola’s special teams coordinator and special teams coach in football, and will work with the jumpers in the track and field program.
“Coach Jones is just an all-around good guy who cares about people,” Ola athletic director Gidget Gue said. “He will bring a well-balanced, positive, team-building attitude to Ola that will complement our head coaches for football and track and field.”
Jones and his wife Latasha have three children — daughters Arrington and Cierra, and son Clifford. He has an undergraduate degree in criminal justice from Valdosta State, a master’s of education degree from Georgia State and a doctorate degree in teaching and learning from Georgia State. He has been named Teacher of the Year and STAR Teacher of the Year at Eagle’s Landing.
“Coach Jones brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Ola High School football program and school,” Ola head football coach Ryan Angel said. “We are extremely fortunate to have Coach Jones joining us as we continue to build on the success that Ola football has had. Coach Jones will be serving as the special teams coordinator and safeties coach and I could not be more thrilled.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.