MCDONOUGH — The Ola baseball team's season came to an end Tuesday with a doubleheader loss to Greenbrier in the second round of the Class AAAAA state playoffs.
Greenbrier run-ruled Ola 12-2 in the first game and won the second game 6-0.
Ola, the Region 4-AAAAA champion, finishes the 2022 season with a 23-8 record.
"I am extremely proud of them," Ola head coach Kyle McCreary said. "This is my first season as head coach; these guys picked me up and they played a heck of a year and came away region champions. This senior class is going out with their third region championship, with a chance to have had four because we were cut short by COVID (in 2020) but they're an outstanding group. We really rode these seniors and we're going to miss them."
In Game 1, Greenbrier (22-9) took a 1-0 lead after the top of the first but Ola came back for two runs in the bottom of the second.
James McGee led off the bottom of the second by reaching base on an error and Lathan McLaughlin followed with a single.
Walker Bruce then blasted an RBI single to score courtesy runner Aiden Harris.
Two batters later, Hunter Robinson reached base on an error to score McLaughlin, giving Ola a 2-1 lead.
It was all Greenbrier after that as Greenbrier scored two runs in the third, three in the fourth, five in the fifth and one in the sixth to take the 12-2 victory.
Bruce led Ola in Game 1 by going 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Starting pitcher Nolan Sliver stuck out seven, walked four and allowed eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.
In the second game, Greenbrier scored one run in the first inning, two in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth to take the 6-0 victory.
"They were tough," McCreary said of Greenbrier. "They were very well-coached and they hit the ball extremely well. They put the bat on the ball for sure."
In the second game, Jack Morris led Ola by going 2-for-3. He also reached base on an error.
In the first round of the state playoffs last week, Ola swept McIntosh 3-0 and 9-0. Greenbrier swept Jackson-Atlanta 12-2 and 13-0 in the first round.
