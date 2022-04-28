MCDONOUGH — Ola posted two shutouts to sweep McIntosh Wednesday night in the first round of the Class AAAAA state baseball tournament.
Ola (23-6) beat McIntosh 3-0 in the first game then completed the series sweep with a 9-0 victory in Game 2.
Ola, the No. 1 seed from Region 4-AAAAA, will host either Greenbrier on Tuesday, May 3 in the second round.
"It's always big, especially to get a sweep in the first round," Ola head coach Kyle McCreary said after Wednesday's games. "The guys came out and did what they were supposed to do. We matched up with a really tough region (in the first round). That Fayette County region (Region 2-AAAAA) over there has a lot of good teams. McIntosh (17-15) is a very good team; it's good to get both (wins) tonight."
Pitcher Nolan Sliver went the distance in the first game for Ola, striking out 11 while allowing just three hits and three walks.
Starter Caleb Fordham and relief pitcher Will Smith combined for the shutout victory in Game 2. Fordham struck out six, walked six and allowed two hits in 5 1/3 innings while Smith got one strikeout and allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings of work.
"That was huge," McCreary said of how his pitchers did Wednesday. "All three of our pitchers who pitched, especially our starters, went deep into the game, filled it up, threw a lot of strikes and we were able to get some run support early in those games and they didn't look back. We got a lot of lead-off outs, which was awesome."
Lathan McLaughlin led Ola at the plate Wednesday as he went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run in the first game and 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs in the second game.
"He did a great job striking the ball tonight, there's no doubt about that," McCreary said.
In the first game, McLaughlin led off the second inning with a double. Two batters later, Ola went up 1-0 when Will Smith singled to score McLaughlin.
A.J. Posada led off the third inning with a single and one batter later, Brayden Fordham singled.
With two outs, McLaughlin doubled to score Posada and Brayden Fordham, giving Ola a 3-0 lead.
In the second game, Brayden Fordham singled in the first inning and one batter later, McLaughlin collected an RBI single to give Ola a 1-0 lead.
Ola broke the game open in the third inning with five runs. Scoring for Ola were Posada, Brayden Fordham, Aiden Harris, McLaughlin and Walker Bruce (who also collected a bases-lead RBI double).
In the fifth inning, Ola took a 7-0 lead when Harris scored on a sacrifice fly by Bruce.
Ola took an 8-0 lead in the seventh as Harris scored on a double by McLaughlin. With two outs, Austin Merritt doubled to score McLaughlin, for a 9-0 lead.
