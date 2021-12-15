Ola’s athletic program celebrated recruits Jackson Cannon and Micah Bell with a ceremony Wednesday night, early National Signing Day for college football.
Cannon signed with Mississippi State, and Bell signed with North Carolina-Charlotte.
Cannon was a first-team All-Region 4-AAAAA selection at offensive line this season for the Mustangs’ state playoff team. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder averaged an 89 percent blocking grade and gave up only one sack and two quarterback hurries in 11 games.
Bell, a second-team all-region selection this season, rushed 70 times for 650 yards (9.3 per carry) and accounted for 10 touchdowns this season.
