Ola celebrated seven high school seniors who have signed with college athletic programs during a ceremony last week.
The group featured five softball recruits — Ansley Cook to Emmanuel College, Skyler Evans to Gordon State College, Hope Mask to Shorter University, Jasmin Stewart to Valdosta State and Taylor Thomas to Webber International Universith (Fla.).
In addition to those five, Ariel Grimwade signed with Shorter University lacrosse, and Nolan Sliver signed with Kennesaw State University.
