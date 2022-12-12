Ola senior cheerleader Abby Tatum was one of four statewide winners of the Georgia High School Association’s 2022 Inspiration Award, given to athletes and coaches with the most moving and motivating stories.

Tatum was presented with the award during last’s state high school football championships at Georgia State. Elite Scholars Academy’s Tyler Brown and Cambridge’s Will Petit were the other athletes who earned the honor, while Apalachee coach Tony Lotti also was selected from a pool of worthy nominees.

