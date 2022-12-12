Ola senior cheerleader Abby Tatum was one of four statewide winners of the Georgia High School Association’s 2022 Inspiration Award, given to athletes and coaches with the most moving and motivating stories.
Tatum was presented with the award during last’s state high school football championships at Georgia State. Elite Scholars Academy’s Tyler Brown and Cambridge’s Will Petit were the other athletes who earned the honor, while Apalachee coach Tony Lotti also was selected from a pool of worthy nominees.
Tatum has battled brain cancer since being diagnosed with Stage 2 diffuse astrocytoma in the right frontal lobe in March, 2017. She underwent a craniotomy with gross total resection of her tumor, followed by six months of therapy. Despite the long-term effects of the tumor and surgery, she thrived over the past five years.
In June 2022, Tatum learned the tumor returned and progressed across the midbrain, eliminating surgery as an option. While undergoing chemotherapy and proton radiation, she still managed to cheer for Ola, where she has been a varsity cheerleader for four years and has led her team to three region titles and two top-three finishes at state. She competed in all six regular season competitions, Co-Ed State Sectionals and the GHSA state meet, where Ola was fifth, while enduring three rounds of oral chemotherapy and three rounds of IV chemotherapy.