Heading into the 2021 high school football season, Ola seems, in a sense, something of a conundrum.
Sure, there is the momentum of coming off the program's finest season, including the most single-season wins in program history and the first back-to-back state playoff appearances, plus the fact that several important pieces from last year's puzzle return.
Yet, there is still a bit of an unknown heading into the fall on the heels of a 9-2 season.
Ryan Angel, in his first season as a head coach after 11 years as an assistant, most recently at Loganville, assumes the reins of the Mustangs after taking over for Jared Zito, who left to take the head coaching job at Southeast Bulloch.
However, whatever adjustment period there has been since the spring and summer hasn't shaken his enthusiasm and comfort level at all.
“I'm so excited to be a part of this school and this community, and to just have a small part in reaching these young men and being a part of their lives,” Angel said during Henry County Public School Fall Sports Media Day last month at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. “We've spent the summer, since June 7, when I was first able to begin working with all the players, … working on developing a theme. It's a word that's tossed around a lot, but we wanted to make sure we made a community.
“When we talk about family, we talk about selflessness. We talk about looking about this word as an acronym and having a deeper meaning. We say, 'Forget About Me, I Love You.' So we want to take the time to make sure that we are laying this foundation that whenever we leave the football field and go beyond high school, that we are selflessly helping others.”
In terms of the on-the-field aspects of the team, Angel will have plenty of help giving the returning production from last year's historic season.
In addition to starting quarterback Jake Hall, who accumulated 1,834 yards of total offense and accounted for 24 touchdowns, the Mustangs also welcome back key seniors.
Among them are leading rusher Michael Bell (117 car., 1,208 yards, 14 TDs), one of the anchors in last season's offensive line Jackson Cannon (15 pancake blocks) and a pair of defensive leaders in outside linebacker Chris Ramos (79 combined tackles and assists, 2½ tackles for loss, 7 sacks) and middle linebacker Connor O'Neil (38 tackles, 1 TFL, 1½ sacks, 1 INT, 2 fumble recoveries).
Throw in underclassmen like last year's leading receiver, junior Jaden Barnes (37-398, 4 TDs; 14-216, 2 TDs rushing), and leading tackler, junior Joel Jones (90 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks), plus junior nose tackle Kendrick McDaniel (44 tackles, 10 TFLs, 5 sacks), and it's easy to see where the excitement among all the coaches and players comes from despite all the offseason changes.
“We've had a lot of stuff and adversity we've had to overcome,” Ramos said. “We've had to deal with a lot of coaching and staff changes, but we've dealt with it pretty well, I believe. As a result, we've grown closer together as a family. I'm just happy to see how the season's going to go.”
