Chris Rodriguez Jr. continues to carry a big load for Kentucky’s football team, and the Ola graduate earned a big reward for it Monday.
The junior running back was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced. He shared the honor with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who tied a school record with five touchdown passes against Alabama-Birmingham.
Rodriguez had a career-best day in the Wildcats’ SEC-opening, 35-28 win over Missouri this past Saturday. He had 27 carries for 206 yards, both career highs, in the victory and finished with two touchdowns. He added a TD catch, the first of his career, on a day when he became the eighth Kentucky player to rush for at least 200 yards in a game. It also was the most rushing yards ever for a Wildcat in the SEC opener, and moved him up 11 spots to 16th in his school’s career rushing yards rankings (he now has 1,692 to go with 20 career rushing TDs).
The heavy work of 28 touches was good with him.
“If coach wants to give me the ball, I’m going to keep getting the ball, that’s it,” Rodriguez said after the win.
Two weeks into the season, Rodriguez leads the SEC and ranks second nationally in rushing at 165.5 yards per game. He is currently on the Maxwell Award Watch List for the nation’s top college football player and the Doak Walker Award Watch List for the nation’s top running back.
The 5-foot-11, 224-pounder earned first-team All-SEC honors last season as a sophomore when he rushed for team highs of 785 yards and 11 TDs, and ranked fifth in the SEC in rushing yards per game (87.2). He averaged 6.6 yards per carry, which was 17th-best nationally.
As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Rodriguez carried 71 times for 533 yards and six TDs, and averaged 7.5 yards per carry, the second-highest per carry average in school history.
“We lean on him. We need him,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said after the win.
Kentucky has a good shot to go 3-0 with a home game Saturday against Chattanooga.
“We know we’ve got more work to do,” Rodriguez said. “Everybody in that locker room knows it and the coaches know it. We’re ready. We’re ready to put that work in.”
