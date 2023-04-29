Rodriguez_Chris_Action_20192.jpg

Ola grad Chris Rodriguez carries the ball during a Kentucky game in 2019.

 Special Photo: University of Kentucky Athletics

The Washington Commanders selected Ola grad Chris Rodriguez Jr. in the sixth round (No. 193 overall) of Saturday’s NFL Draft.

Rodriguez, a 6-foot, 217-pound running back out of Kentucky, was coveted by NFL scouts for his ability as a power runner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.