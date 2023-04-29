The Washington Commanders selected Ola grad Chris Rodriguez Jr. in the sixth round (No. 193 overall) of Saturday’s NFL Draft.
Rodriguez, a 6-foot, 217-pound running back out of Kentucky, was coveted by NFL scouts for his ability as a power runner.
"Feels good, man. I'm excited," Rodriguez said of being drafted. "Ready to get to work, man. I mean, it's one of those moments I waited for my whole life. It feels almost unrealistic. I'm ready to get to it."
Rodriguez joins a Commanders backfield that also includes Eagle’s Landing grad Antonio Gibson, who has rushed for 2,378 yards and 21 touchdowns in his first three pro seasons.
"AG, he was a senior when I was a freshman (in high school)," Rodriguez said of Gibson and their Henry County connection. "I looked up to him kind of, I would say when I was a freshman because when we played him, he was the guy on their team. He was one of those guys from my hometown that I followed. I don't keep in touch with him, but I watch everything he does if he knows it or not."
After a redshirt season in 2018, Rodriguez was a fixture at Kentucky the past four seasons, first as a reserve in 2019 when he rushed for 533 yards and six TDs. He followed with big seasons in 2020 (785 rushing yards, 11 TDs), 2021 (1,379 rushing yards, nine TDs) and 2022 (904 rushing yards, six TDs in eight games).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.