Ola has named Kyle McCreary as its new head baseball coach for the 2022 season, the school announced this month.
McCreary, who has been at Ola for nine years, was part of the coaching staff for the 2019 state runner-up team and also coached in one Elite Eight and two Sweet 16 appearances. In 2019 and 2021, McCreary was named Region Assistant Coach of the Year.
"Kyle McCreary has a wealth of baseball experience as a player and as a coach," Ola athletic director Gidget Gue said. "He does an amazing job of building relationships with his players and helping develop them to their full potential. I am looking forward to the 2022 baseball season with Kyle leading our Mustangs."
Prior to coaching at Ola, McCreary coached at Whitewater, where he also coached in the state championship and on two semifinal teams. McCreary played baseball at the University of Michigan and Jacksonville State University. He was part of the 2006 Big Ten championship team at the University of Michigan, as well as the 2008 Ohio Valley Conference championship team at Jacksonville State University, where he was named to the all-conference team.
McCreary and his wife, Chelsea, have two children, Harper and Mitzi.
