Kimbrough.jpeg

Ola's Conner Kimbrough, third from left, was state runner-up at 138 pounds. He is a four-time state placer.

 Special Photo

A school-record nine state placers helped the Ola wrestling team to third place in Class AAAAA at the Georgia High School Association’s traditional championships in Macon.

The Mustangs finished with 153.5 points, trailing only powerhouses Jefferson (213.5) and Cass (208). Locust Grove tied for seventh at 63.5.

