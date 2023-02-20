A school-record nine state placers helped the Ola wrestling team to third place in Class AAAAA at the Georgia High School Association’s traditional championships in Macon.
The Mustangs finished with 153.5 points, trailing only powerhouses Jefferson (213.5) and Cass (208). Locust Grove tied for seventh at 63.5.
Conner Kimbrough, Brian Papcun and Zion Smith led the way for Ola with state runner-up finishes. Kimbrough (51-3), a four-time state placer, took second at 138 pounds after falling 6-3 to Jefferson’s Davis Dollar in the finals. Papcun (39-1) lost 10-4 in the 144-pound finals to Cass’ Tyler McKnight, and Smith (54-2) lost 4-2 in the 175-pound finals to Jefferson’s Creed Thomas. Both Papcun and Smith are two-time state placers.
Ola had a trio of third-place finishers — J’Veion Redmon (51-6) at 132, Jared Walker (45-8) at 150 and Xander Dossett (51-6) at 165 — as well as fifth-place finishers Lincoln Durden (37-11) at 106, Colby Lejeune (35-12) at 190 and Travis Nollman (37-6) at 285. Nollman is a two-time state placer.
Locust Grove was led by state runner-up finishes from Mason Moody (46-5) at 113 and Tristan Malette (49-3) at 120. Both lose close championship matches — Moody 6-3 to Jefferson’s Roman Belardo and Malette 2-1 to Jefferson’s Chaz McDonald. Teammates Zech Addison (38-16), fifth at 150, and Canton Hinson (47-6), fifth at 165, also were placers.
Union Grove had a pair of fifth-place finishers in AAAAA in Max Meredith (32-14) at 106 and Jonah Lavender (37-8) at 126. Eagle’s Landing got a fourth-place effort from Cristian Sampson (31-9) at 120.
In AAAA, Stockbridge got a great tournament from Alvinno Cheeks (37-7), the state runner-up at 190. Cheeks lost in the finals to Walnut Grove’s Landen Moss (46-1).
Eagle’s Landing Christian was 12th in AA thanks to a trio of state placers led by Allen Calderon, who recently became the second wrestler in school history to reach 100 career wins. Calderon (38-2) was runner-up at 120 pounds. He was backed up by teammates Jack Shuler (sixth at 106) and Tucker Hardeman (fourth at 144).
