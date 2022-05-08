Ola senior Sam Harris has signed with Gardner-Webb University (N.C.) wrestling program, which competes in the Southern Conference.
Harris went 46-2 last season and didn’t allow a point to an opponent during a run to the state championship. He is a four-time state placer (fifth, second, fourth, first), one of only four in school history, as well as a three-time All-American, a three-time region champion, a Team Georgia member and a Team Compound wrestler. He won 171 career high school matches despite having his junior season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He is the 16th Ola wrestler to sign with a college under head coach Joey Di Nino.
“Gardner-Webb is getting a great wrestler who can bring synergy to the room,” Di Nino said. “Sam has been a great leader for this program. He encourages, motivates and inspires teammates.”
