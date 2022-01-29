Ola won its fifth consecutive traditional region title Saturday with eight individual champions at the 4-AAAAA tournament.
The Mustangs, who qualified all 14 wrestlers for next weekend’s sectionals, finished with 281.5 points for a dominant victory. Locust Grove was a distant second at 172.5, followed by Jones County (159), Union Grove (147) and Eagle’s Landing (112) in the top five. Stockbridge (88), Woodland (72) and Dutchtown (50) rounded out the team standings.
Reese Jones (42-0) highlighted Ola’s individual champions with his fourth straight region title. He pinned Jones County’s Bryce Boland at 2:52 in the 132-pound finals.
At 138, Ola’s Samuel Harris (40-1) won his third region title in a row with a pin of Locust Grove’s David Miles only 28 seconds into the final. Teammate Ayden Hecht repeated as region champion with a 5-3 win over Locust Grove’s Canton Hinson at 152, and Conner Kimbrough (35-3) won his second straight region title, too, taking a 19-3 technical fall over Locust Grove’s Karter Nolan at 126.
Ola’s Brian Papcun (38-3) pinned Locust Grove’s Zach Addison at 1:42 for the title at 145, and the Mustangs’ Jared Walker (20-3) won the 160 division when an injury to Woodland’s Joshua Fraser stopped the championship match. Ola got more titles at 170, where Caleb Fordham (27-5) pinned Jones County’s Bayden Burns at 1:21, and at 182, where Zion Smith (30-4) won a 6-2 decision over Stockbridge’s Leon Thomas.
Ola also got a runner-up finish from Chris Ramos at 220.
Locust Grove’s Mason Moody (47-0) won a 10-4 decision over Ola’s Braylen Holsenback at 106, and teammate Tristan Malette (46-1) was first at 113 with a 15-0 technical fall over Cristian Sampson of Eagle’s Landing. The Wildcats’ Cason Dempsey (43-4) won at 120 with a 15-6 major decision over Nicholas Williams of Eagle’s Landing.
Union Grove’s Levi Roe (35-1) was the 195-pound champion with a 12-11 decision over Ola’s Brayden Fordham. Eagle’s Landing’s Jahlil McKenney took the 285 crown with a 6-4 win over Ola’s Connor O’Neill.
