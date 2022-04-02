VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Ola High School senior Sam Harris and freshman Brian Papcun continued their impressive run on the national stage, earning All-American honors at the recent NHSCA 33rd Annual High School Wrestling Nationals.
Harris earned his spot on the podium after shutting out Thomas Monn from Maryland 3-0 in the round to place.
“Some of the best in the country compete at this event, and an All-American finish is a big deal," Ola head coach Joey Di Nino said.
The NHSCA All-American honor is the third time Harris has earned such an achievement. Harris is also Ola’s first two-time NHSCA All-American. He was a runner-up his freshman year.
“Sam knows what it takes to excel at the national level and will be an outstanding addition to any college program," Di Nino said.
Harris is currently undecided where he will continue his academic and wrestling career. He is in the process of finalizing visits.
Harris is a state champion, a four-time state placer and a three-time National All-American, as well as a Compound Wrestling and Team Georgia National team member.
Papcun put together six wins on the weekend to become an All-American. Papcun lost to nationally ranked Nic Bouzakis, a Powerade Champion in December from Pennsylvania, before securing an 8-6 decision over Garrett Reece of Colorado in the fifth-place match.
“Papcun is a gamer and loves to compete,” Di Nino said.
State runner-up Conner Kimbrough and state qualifier Jared Walker both competed and won matches in the event.
“Conner and Jared competed tough and learned from the experience," Di Nino said. "That’s what’s important.”
