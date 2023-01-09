For the fourth time in as many years, the Ola wrestling team stormed through the field and left tattered teams in their wake in route to yet another region duals championship on Saturday.
Ola outscored its foes by an average of 48 points on the way to the Region 2-AAAAA Duals title.
Ola defeated Eagle’s Landing in the semifinals to advance to the championship match, while Jones County defeated Locust Grove in a thriller to advance from the opposite semifinal.
“You can always expect a heated battles when those two get together," Ola coach Joey DiNino said.
In the finals, Jones County and Ola exchanged blows for the first four bouts. The Mustangs reeled off nine consecutive wins to put the meet away.
"I liked how we competed," DiNino said. "We lost 10 of 14 starters from last year’s team so I was eager to see how this group would respond. Our region is one of the tougher regions, so you have to be ready to go."
Locust Grove and Eagle’s Landing finished third and fourth, respectively. All four teams advance to State Prelims next weekend. The winners of each state prelim advance to the State Duals Championship at Jones County on Jan 21.
Ola enters as the favorite in Prelim 1, which features Flowery Branch, Tucker and Banneker. Flowery Branch, a top-10 team in the preseason, figures to pose the biggest challenge.
Jones County got a tough draw in Prelim 2, which is hosted by powerhouse Jefferson.
Locust Grove has a good chance to advance from Prelim 3, which is hosted by Lithonia. Loganville and Chapel Hill also are at that site.
Eagle's Landing will compete at Prelim 4, hosted by Villa Rica. Arabia Mountain and Eastside are the other teams in that prelim.