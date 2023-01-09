coach d.png

Ola head coach Joey DiNino, left, and former Ola wrestler Byron Fleming coach during region duals on Jan. 7, 2023.

 Special Photo

For the fourth time in as many years, the Ola wrestling team stormed through the field and left tattered teams in their wake in route to yet another region duals championship on Saturday.

Ola outscored its foes by an average of 48 points on the way to the Region 2-AAAAA Duals title.

