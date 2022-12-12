Behind six individual champions, Ola’s wrestling team won the South Metro Invitational team title over the weekend.

The Mustangs had the title clinched when they qualified eight wrestlers for the finals, but pulled away thanks to weight class champions J’Veion Redmon, Conner Kimbrough, Brian Papcun, Jared Walker, Zion Smith and Travis Nollman. They finished with 303 points, well ahead of runner-up Newnan’s 237.5.

Recommended for you