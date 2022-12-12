Behind six individual champions, Ola’s wrestling team won the South Metro Invitational team title over the weekend.
The Mustangs had the title clinched when they qualified eight wrestlers for the finals, but pulled away thanks to weight class champions J’Veion Redmon, Conner Kimbrough, Brian Papcun, Jared Walker, Zion Smith and Travis Nollman. They finished with 303 points, well ahead of runner-up Newnan’s 237.5.
Locust Grove was a close third with 234.5 points, and got wins at 113 pounds from Mason Moody, 120 from Tristan Malette (who was named Most Outstanding Lightweight) and 175 from Canton Hinson.
Union Grove’s Jonah Lavendar took first at 132.
The full results are as follows:
1. Ola 303
2. Newnan 237.5
3. Locust Grove 234.5
4. Woodward Academy 232
5. Morgan Co. 148.5
6 Rockdale Co. 134
7. East Coweta 130
8 Hampton 112
9. Stockbridge 102
10. Union grove 92.5
11. Luella 86
12. Eastside 80
13. Whitewater 76
14. Putnam Co. 71
15. Woodland 68
16. Eagles Landing 59
17. St. Pius X 50.5
18. Langston Hughes 48
19. Newton 47
20. Forest Park 44
21. Mt. Zion 41
22. Starr's Mill 31
23. Jonesboro 30
24. Morrow 24
Individual Results:
106
• 1st Place - Angel Ayala of Rockdale
• 2nd Place - Bradley Betsill of Newnan
• 3rd Place - Max Meredith of Union Grove
• 4th Place - JD Hardwick of Woodward Academy
• 5th Place - Akshay Olley of Whitewater
• 6th Place - Jaxon East of Locust Grove
113
• 1st Place - Mason Moody of Locust Grove
• 2nd Place - Hayden Fritts of Woodward Academy
• 3rd Place - Miles Butler of Morgan County
• 4th Place - Lincoln Durden of Ola
• 5th Place - Kyair Hudlin of Rockdale
• 6th Place - Antonio Joyner of Newton
120
• 1st Place - Tristan Malette of Locust Grove (Voted Most Outstanding Lightweight)
• 2nd Place - Heath Augustyn of Woodward Academy
• 3rd Place - Cristian Sampson of Eagles Landing
• 4th Place - Paul Bessette of Morgan County
• 5th Place - Colin Eddy of Newnan
• 6th Place - Josh Smith of Whitewater
126
• 1st Place - Anthony Maldonado of East Coweta
• 2nd Place - Mustapha Jallow of Hampton
• 3rd Place - Anton Williams of Locust Grove
• 4th Place - Chase Scherer of Morgan County
• 5th Place - John Eddy of Newnan
• 6th Place - Tommy Cavanaugh of Woodward Academy
132
• 1st Place - Jonah Lavendar of Union Grove
• 2nd Place - Landen Moss of Ola
• 3rd Place - Jordan Hittle of Eastside
• 4th Place - Brandon Conley of Rockdale
• 5th Place - Robert Woodward of East Coweta
• 6th Place - Connor Harris of Newnan
• 7th Place - Caden Martin of Locust Grove
• 8th Place - Bryce McCoy of Eagles Landing
138
• 1st Place - J`Veion Redmon of Ola
• 2nd Place - Matthew Watts of Locust Grove
• 3rd Place - Jackson Mills of Whitewater
• 4th Place - Tucker Edmondson of Eastside
• 5th Place - Luka Heron of Rockdale
• 6th Place - Sean Goldsby of Luella
• 7th Place - Tomarian Hardin of Eagles Landing
• 8th Place - Evann Sudduth of East Coweta
144
• 1st Place - Conner Kimbrough of Ola
• 2nd Place - Aaron Parkey of Luella
• 3rd Place - Hudson Groover of Union Grove
• 4th Place - Christopher Williams of Hampton
• 5th Place - Benjamin Hernandez of Newnan
• 6th Place - Steven Ramos of Mt. Zion
150
• 1st Place - Brian Papcun of Ola
• 2nd Place - Ryan Seeb of Woodward Academy
• 3rd Place - Branden Brown of Newnan
• 4th Place - Philip Carroll of East Coweta
• 5th Place - Marcos Amerman of Locust Grove
• 6th Place - James (Mitch) Edmonson of Hampton
157
• 1st Place - Jared Walker of Ola (Voted Best Finals Match)
• 2nd Place - Dylan Reel of Woodward Academy (Voted Best Finals Match)
• 3rd Place - Colin Spencer of Newnan
• 4th Place - Zach Addison of Locust Grove
• 5th Place - Joshua Harvey of Morgan County
• 6th Place - Brayon Farley of Putnam County
165
• 1st Place - Robby De Haven of Woodward Academy
• 2nd Place - Kian Hauser of East Coweta
• 3rd Place - Talon Cole of Ola
• 4th Place - Mark Winslette of Putnam County
• 5th Place - Nolen Heuy of Newnan
• 6th Place - Victor Martinez of Mt. Zion
175
• 1st Place - Canton Hinson of Locust Grove
• 2nd Place - Xander Dossett of Ola
• 3rd Place - Xavier Souder of Woodward Academy
• 4th Place - Jackson Waters of Newnan
• 5th Place - Bryce Bause of Stockbridge
• 6th Place - Luciano Lepoma of East Coweta
190
• 1st Place - Zion Smith of Ola (Voted Most Outstanding Heavyweight)
• 2nd Place - Caleb Turner of Morgan County
• 3rd Place - Simon Palatchi of Woodward Academy
• 4th Place - Tristan Lower of Putnam County
• 5th Place - Nehemiah Grigsby of Luella
• 6th Place - Myles London of Newnan
215
• 1st Place - Mbah Mbanwei of Rockdale
• 2nd Place - Alvinno Cheeks of Stockbridge
• 3rd Place - Shug Bentley of St. Pius X
• 4th Place - Nathan Horsley of Newnan
• 5th Place - Cornell Armstrong of Luella
• 6th Place - Ashton Toomer of Langston Hughes
285
• 1st Place - Travis Nollman of Ola
• 2nd Place - William Walker of Newnan
• 3rd Place - Jonathin Butler of Morgan County
• 4th Place - Robert Wood of Eagles Landing
• 5th Place - DaJour Jones of Stockbridge
• 6th Place - Mason Spelios of East Coweta
• 7th Place - Maurcio Moeolo of Locust Grove
• 8th Place - Nickolae Brundidge of Langston Hughes
Girls 110
• 1st Place - Autumn Freeman of Locust Grove
• 2nd Place - Siana Whiteside of Eagles Landing
• 3rd Place - Chloe Bierria of Woodward Academy
• 4th Place - Jade Mullis of Putnam County
Girls 115
• 1st Place - Kai-Emani Whiteside of Eagles Landing
• 2nd Place - Lily Frisch of Putnam County
• 3rd Place - Macaylee Mills of East Coweta
• 4th Place - Kaylee Cook of Newnan
• 5th Place - ChiChi Williams of Stockbridge
Girls 120
• 1st Place - Kalayah Ruby Edwards of Newton
• 2nd Place - Bree Williams of Hampton
• 3rd Place - nyla barmore of Rockdale
• 4th Place - Arleth Gonzalez of Langston Hughes
Girls 125
• 1st Place - Nayla Thomas of Eagles Landing
• 2nd Place - M. Johnson of Mt. Zion
• 3rd Place - Charlie Arena of Whitewater
• 4th Place - Isabella Carcioppolo of East Coweta
Girls 130
• 1st Place - Amber Winslette of Putnam County
• 2nd Place - Kelsie Johnson of Ola
• 3rd Place - Sloane Parton of East Coweta
• 4th Place - melany cruz of Luella
Girls 135
• 1st Place - Ciara Camp of Newton
• 2nd Place - Lily Harris of Ola
• 3rd Place - Jaylin Schmitt of East Coweta
• 4th Place - Kamiyah Fequiere of East Coweta
• 5th Place - Taegan Duncan of Whitewater
• 6th Place - Sophia Sangha of Woodward Academy
Girls 145
• 1st Place - Maddie Miller of Woodward Academy
• 2nd Place - Presleigh Moore of East Coweta
• 3rd Place - Kenzey Kilpatrick of East Coweta
• 4th Place - D. Bligen of Mt. Zion
• 5th Place - charli lake of Luella
• 6th Place - Lilian Light of Starrs Mill
Girls 170
• 1st Place - Alexzandriyah Kekoanui of East Coweta
• 2nd Place - Mayah Owens of Newnan
• 3rd Place - Samuelha Kpangni of Eagles Landing
• 4th Place - J. Walter of Mt. Zion
• 5th Place - Audrey Zents of Woodward Academy
• 6th Place - Markeriya Fields of Langston Hughes
Girls 235
• 1st Place - Destiny Cockrell of Jonesboro
• 2nd Place - Daynejia Atkins of Stockbridge
• 3rd Place - Suria Serry of Stockbridge
• 4th Place - Lillian Stokes of Woodward Academy
• 5th Place - M. Tyler of Mt. Zion
• 6th Place - Kannericka Nelson of Putnam County
