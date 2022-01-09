Ola’s wrestling team won its third straight region duals championship, and fourth in a five-year span, on Saturday.
The Mustangs won 10 of 14 matches against Jones County in the finals, winning the Region 4-AAAAA Duals title and earning a top seed for State Duals prelims next weekend. Locust Grove defeated Eagle’s Landing for third place — the top four finishers advance to the preliminary round at state.
Ola topped Stockbridge and Eagle’s Landing to reach the finals.
“It’s a good feeling for this group of seniors,” Ola head coach Joey DiNino said. “This group has the potential to go down as the best team Ola has ever had. I think it is so important to recognize all of the coaches, athletes, supporters, administrators and our trainer who have elevated our program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.