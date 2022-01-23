Ola’s wrestling team battled back for a third-place finish Saturday in the Class AAAAA State Duals at McDonough.
The Mustangs opened Saturday’s competition with a 58-15 win over Jackson County in the quarterfinals, but fell 35-33 in a heartbreaker to eventual state champion Cass in the semifinal round. They rebounded for a 55-21 win over Locust Grove, which sent them into the third place match.
Ola then sealed third place with a 45-30 win over Woodland-Cartersville. Zion Smith (182 pounds), Braylen Holsenback (106), Mason Worsham (120), Reese Jones (132) and Brian Papcun (138) won by pin in the victory over Woodland. Connor O’Neill (285) won a 3-2 decision, while Sal Cornacchia (113) and Samuel Harris (145) won by forfeit.
Locust Grove lost 45-26 to Woodland in its quarterfinal match, and edged Jones County 39-38 in the consolation bracket before it was eliminated by Ola.
In AAAA, Hampton lost to Heritage-Catoosa in the quarterfinals and followed it up with a loss to Bainbridge in an elimination match.
