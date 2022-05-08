Ola’s Caleb Fordham and Dutchtown’s Christian Jackson earned the top awards on the All-Region 4-AAAAA Baseball Team, selected by the region’s coaches.
Fordham was the 4-AAAAA Pitcher of the Year, and Jackson was the Player of the Year. The Coach of the Year honor went to Ola’s Kyle McCreary, who led his team to the region title and the second round of the state playoffs.
The coaches also recognized the following First-Team All-Region selections:
P Landon Califf, Jones County
P Brody Gordon, Jones County
P Nolan Sliver, Ola
P John MacDonald, Ola
P Will Smith, Ola
P Hudson Spear, Locust Grove
P/SS Connor Crisp, Locust Grove
P/SS Jalin Spicer, Locust Grove
P Desean Williams, Dutchtown
P John Stephens, Stockbridge
P Gavin Webster, Union Grove
P Devin Marlow, Union Grove
P Zach Evans, Stockbridge
OF Aiden Payne, Jones County
OF Kenton Collier, Woodland
OF Josh Wimberley, Eagle’s Landing
OF Wendell Jones, Eagle’s Landing
OF Nick Walker, Dutchtown
OF Cody Funk, Union Grove
OF/C Jack Morris, Ola
C James McGee, Ola
C Zach Lamping, Woodland
DH Chase Milton, Jones County
DH Dallas Durden, Locust Grove
DH Bruce Wyche, Union Grove
1B Lathan McLaughlin, Ola
1B Kaleb Huffman, Locust Grove
1B Tyler Tucker, Stockbridge
1B C.J. Hardy, Eagle’s Landing
2B Landon Leonard, Dutchtown
2B Al Nsah, Union Grove
SS Jesse Bennett, Eagle’s Landing
SS Devin Chandler, Stockbridge
SS Hunter Robinson, Ola
3B Joshua Kendrick, Woodland
3B Kai Huber, Union Grove
3B Ricky Harris, Dutchtown
3B Brent Sims, Stockbridge
