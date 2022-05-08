Ola’s Caleb Fordham and Dutchtown’s Christian Jackson earned the top awards on the All-Region 4-AAAAA Baseball Team, selected by the region’s coaches.

Fordham was the 4-AAAAA Pitcher of the Year, and Jackson was the Player of the Year. The Coach of the Year honor went to Ola’s Kyle McCreary, who led his team to the region title and the second round of the state playoffs.

The coaches also recognized the following First-Team All-Region selections:

P Landon Califf, Jones County

P Brody Gordon, Jones County

P Nolan Sliver, Ola

P John MacDonald, Ola

P Will Smith, Ola

P Hudson Spear, Locust Grove

P/SS Connor Crisp, Locust Grove

P/SS Jalin Spicer, Locust Grove

P Desean Williams, Dutchtown

P John Stephens, Stockbridge

P Gavin Webster, Union Grove

P Devin Marlow, Union Grove

P Zach Evans, Stockbridge

OF Aiden Payne, Jones County

OF Kenton Collier, Woodland

OF Josh Wimberley, Eagle’s Landing

OF Wendell Jones, Eagle’s Landing

OF Nick Walker, Dutchtown

OF Cody Funk, Union Grove

OF/C Jack Morris, Ola

C James McGee, Ola

C Zach Lamping, Woodland

DH Chase Milton, Jones County

DH Dallas Durden, Locust Grove

DH Bruce Wyche, Union Grove

1B Lathan McLaughlin, Ola

1B Kaleb Huffman, Locust Grove

1B Tyler Tucker, Stockbridge

1B C.J. Hardy, Eagle’s Landing

2B Landon Leonard, Dutchtown

2B Al Nsah, Union Grove

SS Jesse Bennett, Eagle’s Landing

SS Devin Chandler, Stockbridge

SS Hunter Robinson, Ola

3B Joshua Kendrick, Woodland

3B Kai Huber, Union Grove

3B Ricky Harris, Dutchtown

3B Brent Sims, Stockbridge

