Ola’s Gidget Gue was voted by her peers as the Region 4-AAAAA Athletic Director of the Year.
Gue has served as Ola’s athletic director since 2015 after previously working at the school as a teacher and coach. She previously won a state championship as the Mustangs’ softball coach.
“We are proud of Coach Gue and the work she does for the athletic department at Ola High School,” Ola principal Nick Ellis said. “She has played a vital role in improving the experience for our athletes and spectators maintaining safe and exciting athletic events. She keeps our Mustang community informed with her athletics newsletter and leads our Student Athlete Advisory Council in efforts to increase awareness of athletic events and improvements overall in the athletic department.”
Gue has worked at Ola since it opened in 2006.
“Gidget Gue is passionate about providing a safe environment in which student athletes, coaches and spectators can thrive,” Henry County Schools athletics coordinator Kelli Smith said. “She considers each of the athletes her personal responsibility and seeks to make decisions to protect them in participation and enjoyment of competition. She is also a strong advocate for her coaches.”
