Dej-ann Angus

Ola’s Reese Jones and Hampton’s Dej-ann Angus won individual weight class titles over the weekend in Georgia High School Association sectional wrestling tournaments.

Jones won the Class AAAAA Sectional B competition at 132 pounds, defeating Woodland-Cartersville’s Wiliam Bishop in the finals. Jones is now 46-0 on the season.

In Girls Sectional 4, Angus was first at 102 pounds. She pinned Veterans’ Rachel Whetstone in the finals.

The top placers at sectionals advance to the Feb. 10-12 GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championships at the Macon Centreplex.

The following Henry wrestlers had top-eight finishes at sectionals:

Class AAAAA Sectional B

106 pounds

Second place: Mason Moody (Locust Grove)

113

Second place: Tristan Malette (Locust Grove)

Seventh place: Cristian Sampson (Eagle’s Landing)

120

Fourth place: Mason Worsham (Ola)

Fifth place: Cason Dempsey (Locust Grove)

Sixth place: Nicholas Williams (Eagle’s Landing)

126

Third place: Conner Kimbrough (Ola)

Fourth place: Karter Nolan (Locust Grove)

132

First place: Reese Jones (Ola)

138

Second place: Samuel Harris (Ola)

Sixth place: Dalton Clinton (Union Grove)

Eighth place: Davis Miles (Locust Grove)

145

Third place: Brian Papcun (Ola)

Sixth place: Zach Addison (Locust Grove)

152

Fourth place: Ayden Hecht (Ola)

Seventh place: Canton Hinson (Locust Grove)

160

Fourth place: Jared Walker (Ola)

170

Second place: Caleb Fordham (Ola)

182

Third place: Zion Smith (Ola)

Fourth place: Leon Thomas (Stockbridge)

195

Second place: Levi Roe (Union Grove)

Fifth place: Brayden Fordham (Ola)

220

Sixth place: Chris Ramos (Ola)

Seventh place: Alvinno Cheeks (Stockbridge)

285

Third place: Connor O’Neill (Ola)

Fourth place: Jahlil McKenney (Eagle’s Landing)

Eighth place: Zachary McLean (Union Grove)

Class AAAA Sectional B

120

Fourth place: Mustapha Jallow (Hampton)

132

Eighth place: Jveion Redman (McDonough)

145

Eighth place: James Edmondson (Hampton)

152

Seventh place: Joey Kimbrough (Hampton)

160

Fifth place: Hunter Hensley (Hampton)

182

Third place: Michael Bailey (Hampton)

195

Fourth place: Nehemiah Grigsby (Luella)

285

Seventh place: Isaiah Mitchell (Luella)

Class A Sectional B

106

Fourth place: Patrick Lingafelt (Strong Rock)

Eighth place: Jack Shuler (ELCA)

113

Fourth place: Allen Calderon (ELCA)

Sixth place: David Parrish (Strong Rock)

120

Eighth place: Carter Schrock (Strong Rock)

132

Second place: Joseph Kindred (Strong Rock)

145

Fourth place: Tucker Hardeman (ELCA)

160

Fifth place: Colton Hardeman (ELCA)

Eighth place: Austin Bowlden (Strong Rock)

195

Fourth place: Jacob Jeffery (ELCA)

220

Eighth place: Aiden Hamilton (Strong Rock)

285

Sixth place: Brandon Mancuso (ELCA)

Girls Sectional 4

102

First place: Dej-Ann Angus (Hampton)

Girls Sectional 7

102

Third place: Autumn Freeman (Locust Grove)

Sixth place: Si’ana Whiteside (Eagle’s Landing)

112

Second place: Kai-Emoni Whiteside (Eagle’s Landing)

122

Fourth place: Lily Harris (Ola)

152

Second place: Samuelha Kpangni (Eagle’s Landing)

197

Third place: Suria Serry (Stockbridge)

