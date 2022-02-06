Ola’s Reese Jones and Hampton’s Dej-ann Angus won individual weight class titles over the weekend in Georgia High School Association sectional wrestling tournaments.
Jones won the Class AAAAA Sectional B competition at 132 pounds, defeating Woodland-Cartersville’s Wiliam Bishop in the finals. Jones is now 46-0 on the season.
In Girls Sectional 4, Angus was first at 102 pounds. She pinned Veterans’ Rachel Whetstone in the finals.
The top placers at sectionals advance to the Feb. 10-12 GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championships at the Macon Centreplex.
The following Henry wrestlers had top-eight finishes at sectionals:
Class AAAAA Sectional B
106 pounds
Second place: Mason Moody (Locust Grove)
113
Second place: Tristan Malette (Locust Grove)
Seventh place: Cristian Sampson (Eagle’s Landing)
120
Fourth place: Mason Worsham (Ola)
Fifth place: Cason Dempsey (Locust Grove)
Sixth place: Nicholas Williams (Eagle’s Landing)
126
Third place: Conner Kimbrough (Ola)
Fourth place: Karter Nolan (Locust Grove)
132
First place: Reese Jones (Ola)
138
Second place: Samuel Harris (Ola)
Sixth place: Dalton Clinton (Union Grove)
Eighth place: Davis Miles (Locust Grove)
145
Third place: Brian Papcun (Ola)
Sixth place: Zach Addison (Locust Grove)
152
Fourth place: Ayden Hecht (Ola)
Seventh place: Canton Hinson (Locust Grove)
160
Fourth place: Jared Walker (Ola)
170
Second place: Caleb Fordham (Ola)
182
Third place: Zion Smith (Ola)
Fourth place: Leon Thomas (Stockbridge)
195
Second place: Levi Roe (Union Grove)
Fifth place: Brayden Fordham (Ola)
220
Sixth place: Chris Ramos (Ola)
Seventh place: Alvinno Cheeks (Stockbridge)
285
Third place: Connor O’Neill (Ola)
Fourth place: Jahlil McKenney (Eagle’s Landing)
Eighth place: Zachary McLean (Union Grove)
Class AAAA Sectional B
120
Fourth place: Mustapha Jallow (Hampton)
132
Eighth place: Jveion Redman (McDonough)
145
Eighth place: James Edmondson (Hampton)
152
Seventh place: Joey Kimbrough (Hampton)
160
Fifth place: Hunter Hensley (Hampton)
182
Third place: Michael Bailey (Hampton)
195
Fourth place: Nehemiah Grigsby (Luella)
285
Seventh place: Isaiah Mitchell (Luella)
Class A Sectional B
106
Fourth place: Patrick Lingafelt (Strong Rock)
Eighth place: Jack Shuler (ELCA)
113
Fourth place: Allen Calderon (ELCA)
Sixth place: David Parrish (Strong Rock)
120
Eighth place: Carter Schrock (Strong Rock)
132
Second place: Joseph Kindred (Strong Rock)
145
Fourth place: Tucker Hardeman (ELCA)
160
Fifth place: Colton Hardeman (ELCA)
Eighth place: Austin Bowlden (Strong Rock)
195
Fourth place: Jacob Jeffery (ELCA)
220
Eighth place: Aiden Hamilton (Strong Rock)
285
Sixth place: Brandon Mancuso (ELCA)
Girls Sectional 4
102
First place: Dej-Ann Angus (Hampton)
Girls Sectional 7
102
Third place: Autumn Freeman (Locust Grove)
Sixth place: Si’ana Whiteside (Eagle’s Landing)
112
Second place: Kai-Emoni Whiteside (Eagle’s Landing)
122
Fourth place: Lily Harris (Ola)
152
Second place: Samuelha Kpangni (Eagle’s Landing)
197
Third place: Suria Serry (Stockbridge)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.