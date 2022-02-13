Henry County wrestlers excelled at the Georgia High School Association championship meet over the weekend in Macon.
The county produced three individual state champions in Class AAAAA — Locust Grove’s Mason Moody and Ola’s Reese Jones and Samuel Harris — and enjoyed a strong showing in the team standings by Ola, which placed third with 152 points, behind only Cass (171) and Woodland-Cartersville (160.5).
It was the best showing at state for the traditionally strong Mustangs, who had seven wrestlers finish in the top four and three wrestlers a round away from placing. It was Ola’s sixth straight season with at least one individual state champion, giving it 13 state champions in school history.
“This is a state championship-caliber team if we were full speed,” Ola head coach Joey Di Nino said. “We just couldn’t stay healthy. We had two returning state placers and a projected top six not competing or couldn’t finish the postseason.”
The Mustangs who were able to compete fared very well.
Jones (49-0) completed a dominant season with a state title at 132 pounds, pinning Woodland-Cartersville’s William Bishop, a three-time state finalist, at the 5-minute, 10-second mark of the finals. It was Jones’ second state title and made him a four-time state placer (third, first, third, first).
“Reese has been dominating all season long for us,” Di Nino said. “All 49 wins were bonus points wins. What more can you say?”
Harris (46-2) joins Jones as a four-time state placer (fifth, fourth, second, first) after breaking through with his first state championship. He won 5-0 in the 138-pound finals over Woodland-Cartersville’s Randy Buchanan, a two-time state-placer, and finished the state tournament without allowing a point to any of his opponents.
“Sam has been a spirited leader for this team,” Di Nino said. “He is also one of the most skilled wrestlers we have. It was great watching him close out our season with a state title.”
Moody, a Locust Grove freshman, earned his first state championship with a 5-4 decision over Cass’ Lee Camp in the 106 finals. Moody finished his freshman season with an eye-catching 53-1 record.
“A year ago Mason Moody couldn’t crack the starting lineup,” Locust Grove coach Peter Baus wrote in a Tweet. “Tonight he’s the second wrestling state champion in school history. This dude is the definition of hard work and self confidence. Proud to be a part of his journey.”
In addition to the two state champions, Ola got a great showing from Conner Kimbrough (42-5), the state runner-up at 126. He lost 8-4 in the state championship match to Cass’ Jake Crapps, who finished 42-0.
The Mustangs’ Zion Smith (39-6) was third at 182, and teammates Brian Papcun (46-6, 145), Caleb Fordham (33-8, 170) and Brayden Fordham (37-12, 195) had fourth-place showings. Mason Worsham, Chris Ramos and Conner O’Neill were each a round from placing.
Locust Grove finished 12th in the team standings at 43.5, Eagle’s Landing was 18th at 20 and Union Grove was 20th at 18.
In addition to Moody’s title, Locust Grove had a third-place finish from Tristan Malette (52-3) at 113. Union Grove had two placers — Dalton Clinton (20-10) was fifth at 138 and Levi Rowe (39-4) was sixth at 195. Eagle’s Landing’s Jahlil McKenney (56-7) took third at 285.
In the girls championship meet, Hampton’s Dej-Ann Angus (35-12) finished as state runner-up at 102.
Eagle’s Landing Christian and Strong Rock Christian tied for 12th in Class A after both tallied three state placers. ELCA’s Allen Calderon (32-3) led the way as state runner-up at 113, while teammates Tucker Hardeman (145) and Colton Hardeman (160) each took fifth. Joseph Kindred (43-10) led Strong Rock with a third-place finish at 132, and teammates Patrick Lingafelt (106) and David Parrish (113) each placed fifth.
