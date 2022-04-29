Ola senior Reese Jones has signed with the Life University wrestling program, which won the 2021 NAIA national title and finished as NAIA runner-up in 2022.
Jones went 49-0 this past season and won every match by either major decision, technical fall or pin, including a pin in the state finals against a three-time state finalist. He is a four-time state placer with two state titles (he is the second Ola boys wrestler to win multiple titles) and two third-place finishes. He also is Ola’s first four-time region champion, a two-time region champion and a Team Compound wrestler. He has 198 career wins despite having his junior season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He is the 15th Ola wrestler to sign with a college under the leadership of head coach Joey Di Nino.
“Life is getting a good one,” Di Nino said. “Reese exemplifies what you want in a student-athlete. Discipline, dedication, coachable, team player — he’s all the above. He represents the brand Ola wrestling markets. He has a calm, business-like approach to wrestling. But don’t mistake his calmness for weakness. His calmness is the fire.”
