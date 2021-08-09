Mark Miller’s first spring and summer as Locust Grove’s head football coach was encouraging.
The new coaching staff created a renewed interest in the Wildcats’ program, and there was tangible evidence to support it.
“The future of the Locust Grove football program is extremely bright,” Miller said during Henry County Schools Fall Sports Media Day. “When I got there early in the spring — we finished last year due to injury and COVID with about 35 players — I was told to expect anywhere from 40 to 50 in the spring and we had 98 players at spring football practice. So a lot of kids are interested in playing football. We have a lot of momentum going.
“The guys have been working extremely hard over the summer. We’ve been averaging about 70 at voluntary workouts, which is extremely important. It just shows us the energy level of the program.”
Miller brings plenty of experience to his new job, having spent 26 years coaching high school football with head coaching stints at Our Lady of Mercy (2018-20), Strong Rock Christian (2011-13) and Woodward Academy (2005-10). His past two head coaching stops have been in Class A Private, so he’s excited about the move to Region 4-AAAAA and what he called “big boy football” in AAAAA.
“I’m really enjoying Locust Grove,” Miller said. “I’ve been there since February and the community and the great administration have been very supportive of what we’re trying to rebuild at Locust Grove. There is a sense of community and a lot of energy, a lot of excitement.”
Miller replaces Clint Satterfield, the only head football coach since Locust Grove opened in 2009. The Wildcats went 3-7 last season and are after their first state playoff berth since 2018.
“I think a lot of people sleep on us because of the disappointing seasons we’ve had the past two years, but I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people this year,” lineman and team captain Matthew Turner said. “We have a really impressive team in my opinion.”
Turner is part of a senior class that hopes to finish high school football with a playoff season. Other key veterans for the Wildcats include team captains Blaise Maddox, Frank Cure and Jordan Prince, along with Jake Amerman.
“We’re ready for whatever comes our way,” Cure said.
