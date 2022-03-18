HAMPTON — With a rainstorm blowing through the area Friday afternoon, all on-track activities were washed out at Atlanta Motor Speedway, including practice sessions for all three NASCAR series.
Friday practices originally had been scheduled to begin at 3:05 p.m. with the Camping World Truck Series, followed by the Xfinity Series at 4:05 p.m., and NASCAR Cup Series at 5:05 p.m.
Practice has been rescheduled for Saturday, which will replace qualifying.
Truck Series drivers will practice from 10:40 to 11:20 a.m. while Xfinity drivers will practice from 11:40 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
Cup Series practice will be from 12:40 to 1:30 p.m.
Because qualifying is cancelled for Saturday, all lineups have been determined by the NASCAR rulebook.
Under the rules, Chase Briscoe, who is fresh off his first Cup win in Phoenix, will start on the pole in Sunday's Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 Cup Series race.
Rounding out the top 10 in Sunday's lineup are Ryan Blaney (who won last year's March AMS race), Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch (who won last year's July AMS race), and Aric Almirola.
Sunday's Cup race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
Noah Gragson will start from the pole in Saturday's Nalley Cars 250 Xfinity Series race. Gragson finished third in last July's Xfinity race at AMS.
The rest of the top 10 in Saturday's Xfinity lineup includes Josh Berry, Brandon Jones, Ty Gibbs, Trevor Bayne, Justin Allgaier, A.J. Allendinger, Daniel Hemric, Ryan Sieg, and Landon Cassill.
The Xfinity race is scheduled for 5 p.m., Saturday.
Chandler Smith will start from the pole in Saturday's Fr8 208 Camping World Truck Series race.
Rounding out the top 10 in the lineup are Stewart Friesen, Matt Crafton, Ty Majeski, Carson Hocevar, Matt DiBenedetto, Austin Wayne Self, Grant Enfinger, Tanner Gray, and Tyler Ankrum.
The race is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.
Atlanta Motor Speedway announced Friday that fans who bought tickets for Friday’s practices will receive a credit equal to their purchase price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.