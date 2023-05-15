ALBANY — A record-setting relay highlighted the Class AAAA State Track and Field Championships for the Stockbridge girls, who placed fourth in the team standings Saturday with 48 points.

The Tigers’ 800-meter relay of Kirah Copeland, Monika Demps, Kennedi Bryan and Jayla Lee won the state championship in 1 minute, 40.21 seconds, a new record in AAAA. Their 1,600 relay finished as state runner-up and the 3,200 relay was seventh, but there was plenty of individual success, too, beginning with the throws.

