ALBANY — A record-setting relay highlighted the Class AAAA State Track and Field Championships for the Stockbridge girls, who placed fourth in the team standings Saturday with 48 points.
The Tigers’ 800-meter relay of Kirah Copeland, Monika Demps, Kennedi Bryan and Jayla Lee won the state championship in 1 minute, 40.21 seconds, a new record in AAAA. Their 1,600 relay finished as state runner-up and the 3,200 relay was seventh, but there was plenty of individual success, too, beginning with the throws.
Stockbridge’s Daynejia Atkins took second in both the discus (125 feet, 11 inches) and in the shot put (38-3).
In the running events, the Tigers got big contributions from Quenteria Birts (fifth, 400, 58.20 and third, 800, 2:19.26) and Bryan (seventh, 200, 25.27).
The Woodland girls nearly made the top 10 with an 11th-place finish at 21 points. They were led by Mattison Rowell (fourth, 100 hurdles, 14.95), Nevaeh Lacey (fourth, 200, 24.77 and seventh, 100, 12.09), 800 relay (fourth, 1:42.52), 400 relay (fifth, 48.56)
Woodland led the local boys teams with a ninth-place finish at 28 points, and Hampton’s boys took 10th at 25. Luella (tie for 17th, 12) and Stockbridge (19th, 11) made the boys top 20.
Woodland’s best finishers were Dominiq Northington (second, 110 hurdles, 14.27 and eighth, 100, 10.87), Tymone Washington (second, high jump, 6-6), Cassie Scott (fourth, 100, 10.60) and the 400 relay (third, 41.89).
Hampton won the state title in the boys 400 relay (41.30) with the foursome of Omarii James, Prince Derring, Cameron Goggins and Lassale Hewlett. Hewlett was third in the 100 (10.50) and fourth in the 200 (21.33), while Goggins was fifth in the triple jump at 45-4 1/4.
Luella’s boys got good showings from Brent Priester (sixth, triple jump, 45-4), Jordan Dave (sixth, 100, 10.66 and sixth, 200, 21.98) and the 800 relay (sixth, 1:29.70). Stockbridge’s boys were led by Cedric Irvin (third, discus, 156-8), Kevin Conix (eighth, 400, 48.83), Ryan Johnson (eighth, 300 hurdles, 40.56) and the 400 relay (seventh, 43.19) and the 1,600 relay (eighth, 3:25.52).
McDonough’s Joshua Parker took fifth in the 300 hurdles (39.49).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.