Six Henry County high school football teams have extended their seasons into this week’s state playoffs, including Region 2-A Private champion Eagle’s Landing Christian.
The Chargers saw their five-year hold on the Class A Private state championship end last season with a quarterfinal loss, but they are back in the postseason for the 26th straight season (18 in GHSA, 8 in GISA). They begin play Saturday at home against Heritage-Newnan (0-10).
Head coach Jonathan Gess’ team sports an uncharacteristic 4-6 record, but that is skewed by a brutally difficult non-region schedule. ELCA faced Woodward Academy (a 10-0 AAAAA team), Ware County (an 8-1 AAAAA team), Blessed Trinity (a 6-4 AAAAA team), Trinity Christian (10-0 in A Private), Pacelli (7-2 in A Private) and Crisp County (a 7-3 AAA team) in non-region play, as well as matchups with out-of-state powers Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) and Cincinnati St. Xavier (Ohio).
The Chargers wrapped up the region title with wins the past two weeks over Whitefield Academy (40-14) and Landmark Christian (42-0).
Henry County put five other teams in the state football playoffs — three in AAAAA and two in AAAA.
Dutchtown (7-3) earned a home game Friday against Harris County (6-4) in the AAAAA first round. The Bulldogs have reached the postseason in all five years under head coach Clifford Fedd.
Union Grove and Ola also made the postseason out of difficult Region 4-AAAAA. Union Grove (6-4) travels to Starr’s Mill (7-3) for Friday’s first round, while Ola (5-5) heads to Whitewater (9-1).
In the AAAA bracket, Luella (7-3) gets a first-round home game Friday against Heritage-Catoosa (6-3). Meanwhile, Hampton (3-5) opens the state playoffs at traditional power Cedartown (8-1).
