NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and Ellen Hill walk the red carpet prior to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Charlotte Convention Center on January 20, 2023 in Charlotte, N.C.

 Chris Graythen/Getty Images for NASCAR

Before racers hit the track to write the next 400-mile chapter in NASCAR’s history, fans at Atlanta Motor Speedway will have a chance to celebrate unforgettable moments in the sport’s history.

Legendary drivers and iconic cars will meet at AMS during the Ambetter Health 400 race weekend March 17-19 to commemorate NASCAR’s 75th anniversary.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.