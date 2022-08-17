Two athletes from the Stockbridge-based Flip City South tumbling team have been selected to the U.S. World Age Group Power Tumbling Team.
Noah Tyji Riley, 19, and his sister Brenda Nasiara Riley, 17, were selected to the prestigious team, which competes with some of the world’s best athletes in Sofia, Bulgaria in November. The Rileys will compete i the elite tumbling division.
To make the U.S. team, athletes had to compete in the Winter Classic, Elite Challenge and USA Gymnastics Championship, and rank among the highest scores in the nation.
While the two older Rileys made the world age group team, their younger brother, Emmanuel Riley, 14, earned a spot on the Elite Development Program roster. EDP is a pathway for emerging athletes, allowing them to train with some of the country’s top coaches.
Noah is a graduate of James Madison High School, Brenda is a James Madison senior and Emmanuel also is a James Madison student.
