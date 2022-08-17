Screenshot_20220801-192233_WhatsApp.jpg

Siblings, left to right, Brenda, Emmanuel and Noah Riley are standout tumblers for Flip City South in Stockbridge.

 Special Photo

Two athletes from the Stockbridge-based Flip City South tumbling team have been selected to the U.S. World Age Group Power Tumbling Team.

Noah Tyji Riley, 19, and his sister Brenda Nasiara Riley, 17, were selected to the prestigious team, which competes with some of the world’s best athletes in Sofia, Bulgaria in November. The Rileys will compete i the elite tumbling division.

