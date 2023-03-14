...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 27 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 33 possible.
* WHERE...North and central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11
AM EDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday
night through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 27 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 33 possible.
* WHERE...North and central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11
AM EDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday
night through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
When NASCAR races into Atlanta this weekend Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta will be on site hosting fun events for fans and raising funds that will help children in need.
The fun kicks off early with the fan-favorite Laps for Charity Presented by Ambetter Health and the Centene Charitable Foundation. With a $60 donation to SCC Atlanta, participants get to drive their own vehicle on the 28-degree high banks for three laps behind the AMS pace car.
Once the race weekend kicks into full gear, SCC Atlanta will have several initiatives around the speedway, including the Lucky Raffle during Friday night’s Camper Appreciation Party, Silent Auctions in Club One and the Red Bucket Brigade on Saturday and Sunday, and the newly added Hot Laps on Sunday morning. With a $125 donation, Hot Laps participants will get a three-lap ride around Atlanta Motor Speedway’s high banks in an official pace vehicle.
“NASCAR race weekends are a great opportunity for us to put on some fun, memorable events for fans to enjoy and raise money that will make a difference for children in our area,” said Kathy Bradley, director of the Atlanta chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. “Race fans provide generous contributions every year and we see the positive impact that makes each year when we deliver grants to local organizations helping kids in need.”
On top of the events SCC Atlanta is hosting during race weekend, the charity is also holding an online auction where fans can bid on exceptional raceday experiences like a hauler tour with NASCAR driver Corey Lajoie and a Victory Lane experience where the winning bidder will get a photo with the race winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.