Fhm2JoXXkAAnaru.jpeg

Luella's girls basketball team poses for a photo.

 Ty Freeman

LOCUST GROVE — The Region 5-AAAA champion Luella girls basketball team routed Hapeville Charter 67-23 Tuesday in the Class AAAA state playoffs’ first round.

Luella (21-6) advances to host East Forsyth later this week in the Sweet 16.

