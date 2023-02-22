LOCUST GROVE — The Region 5-AAAA champion Luella girls basketball team routed Hapeville Charter 67-23 Tuesday in the Class AAAA state playoffs’ first round.
Luella (21-6) advances to host East Forsyth later this week in the Sweet 16.
Camryn Berry (13 points), Trinity Layton (12 points, 15 rebounds), Ariana Dyson (nine points, 11 rebounds), Kayla Williams (eight points, 11 rebounds), Angel Thomas (eight points) and Shelby Lacy (eight points) led the way for the Lions, ranked fourth in AAAA.
Union Grove girls 66, Greenbrier 58
MCDONOUGH — Union Grove opened up a lead in the third quarter and held on for a 66-58 win over Greenbrier in the AAAAA first round on Tuesday.
The Wolverines trailed 14-12 after the first quarter before outscoring Greenbrier 39-27 over the middle two quarters, including 17-10 in the decisive third quarter. They advance to a second-round matchup later this week with Region 3-AAAAA champion Northside-Columbus.
Julia Baker led the win with 19 points, and Jordan Brooks scored 17.
Stockbridge girls 67, SW DeKalb 49
STOCKBRIDGE — Stockbridge opened the AAAA playoffs with a 67-49 win over Southwest DeKalb on Tuesday.
Stockbridge will play at Region 8-AAAA champion Chestatee later this week in the second round.
Eagle’s Landing boys 80, Greenbrier 32
MCDONOUGH — The No. 2-ranked Eagle’s Landing boys dominated Greenbrier 80-32 Tuesday in the first round of the AAAAA state playoffs.
The Eagles (26-1) will host Lithonia later this week in the second round.
Westminster girls 52, Woodland 27
ATLANTA — Woodland saw its season end with a 52-27 loss at Westminster in Tuesday’s AAAA first round.
