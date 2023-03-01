A few isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 3:21 am
David Thomas
MCDONOUGH — The No. 2-ranked Eagle’s Landing boys basketball team defeated No. 5 Mays 81-71 Tuesday to reach the Class AAAAA Final Four.
David Thomas racked up 34 points in the victory as his team improved to 28-1 on the season.
Eagle’s Landing advances to play Jones County at 4 p.m. Friday at West Georgia in the semifinals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jackson 54, Union Grove 47
ATLANTA — No. 6-ranked Jackson-Atlanta defeated No. 4 Union Grove 54-47 Tuesday in the Class AAAAA girls basketball quarterfinals.
Union Grove finishes with a 23-8 record and the first Elite Eight appearance in program history.
Jackson will face Kell in the state semifinals.
Baldwin 58, Luella 51
LOCUST GROVE — Baldwin, ranked third in Class AAAA, defeated No. 4 Luella 58-51 Tuesday in a hotly contested state quarterfinal matchup.
Luella finishes with a 22-7 record, while Baldwin moves on to the Final Four, where it will play Holy Innocents’.
