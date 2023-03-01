David_Thomas.JPG

David Thomas

MCDONOUGH — The No. 2-ranked Eagle’s Landing boys basketball team defeated No. 5 Mays 81-71 Tuesday to reach the Class AAAAA Final Four.

David Thomas racked up 34 points in the victory as his team improved to 28-1 on the season.

