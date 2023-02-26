...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
PEACHTREE CITY — Tony Colley’s game-winner in the closing seconds sent Union Grove’s boys basketball team to the Class AAAAA quarterfinals with a 61-60 win over Region 3-AAAAA champion McIntosh on Saturday.
The Wolverines (19-11) will play at Region 5-AAAAA champion Chapel Hill in next week’s Elite Eight.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dutchtown 55, Decatur 46
DECATUR — Dutchtown, No. 6 in AAAAA, advanced to the Elite Eight with a 55-46 win over Region 4-AAAAA champion Decatur on Saturday.
The Bulldogs will travel to No. 1 Kell for next week’s quarterfinals.
Adrian Avery had a team-high 19 points with nine rebounds and two steals in the win. Jeremiah Edwards (nine points, two assists, two steals), Davarri Barthell (eight points, three rebounds, two assists), Joah Chappelle (six points, 10 rebounds), Matthew Hinton (six points, five rebounds) and Austin Mosby-Weems (five points, four rebounds) also stood out for Dutchtown.
McDonough 78, Sonoraville 38
CALHOUN — McDonough, ranked No. 1 in AAAA, routed Sonoraville 78-38 Saturday in the second round of the state playoffs.
Keenan Gray (22 points, five rebounds, four steals, three assists), Zaiden Greene (16 points, seven rebounds, five steals), Avante Nichols (13 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks) and Amon McDowell (10 points) led the victory.
McDonough (26-4) will play at No. 9 Westover, the Region 1-AAAA champion, in next week’s Elite Eight.
