COLUMBUS — Union Grove’s girls basketball team traveled to Northside-Columbus on Friday, and returned with a 67-54 victory in the Class AAAAA second round.

The Wolverines, who will play at Jackson-Atlanta next week in the Elite Eight, jumped out to a 23-8 lead after the first quarter and held it the rest of the way.

