Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 4:33 am
Scenes from the Woodland at Fayette County quarterfinals game.
Woodland’s Mason Lewis gets off a jumper during the quarterfinal game against Fayette County. Lewis scored 17 points during the contest.
Woodland’s Ky’ree Brown led the teams in scoring with 24 points during the quarterfinals match against Fayette County.
FAYETTEVILLE — Woodland’s boys basketball team saw its season end Wednesday night with an 83-71 loss at No. 5-ranked Fayette County in the Class AAAA quarterfinals.
The Wolfpack led 39-35 at halftime, but the hosts surged ahead over the final two quarters.
Ky’ree Brown scored 24 points to lead Woodland, Mason Lewis had 17 points, Ryan Grace scored 12 and Georeon Thomas added 10 points.
Fayette County advances to play at Benedictine in the semifinals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chapel Hill 71, Union Grove 57
DOUGLASVILLE — Union Grove fell 71-57 at No. 4-ranked Chapel Hill in Wednesday’s Class AAAAA quarterfinals.
Chapel Hill will host No. 1 Kell in the semifinals.
