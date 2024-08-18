Generally sunny. High 88F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 19, 2024 @ 1:44 am
LOCUST GROVE — Stockbridge’s boys cross country team won the Into The Trail Invitational on Saturday.
The Tigers finished with 31 points, well ahead of runner-up Union Grove’s 63. Strong Rock Christian was ninth at 274 in the 5K event.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
So many home buyers are looking to escape the hustle and rush of city life, to build a new way of living on a little land where they can enjoy the outdoors and relax in a comfortable home. If you are one of them, then look no further! Peggy Slappey Properties and Vision Home Crafters invite … Click for more.ON THE MARKET: Expansive Outdoor Living at Old Town Estates in Monroe Starting at $774K
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Already Subscribed!
Cancel anytime
Account processing issue - the email address may already exist
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.