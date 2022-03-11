Stockbridge celebrated seniors Bryce Bonner and Isaiah Johnson, who have both signed with college football programs, with a ceremony at the school on March 10.
Bonner signed with Coffeyville Community College (Kans.) after a four-year career at Stockbridge. He earned All-Region 4-AAAAA honors at wide receiver last season as a senior. He had 18 catches for team highs of 338 yards (18.8 per catch) and five touchdowns.
Johnson, the Region 4-AAAAA Athlete of the Year last season, signed with Gordon State College. He was a safety and linebacker on defense (85 tackles, nine for losses), running back and wide receiver on offense and the long snapper as a senior, when he was voted Team MVP by his teammates. He was a starting running back as a sophomore, and a starting linebacker as a junior.
