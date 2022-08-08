Stockbridge senior Shelton Lewis committed Monday to the Clemson Tigers football program.
Lewis, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback, is a three-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings. He chose the Tigers over North Carolina, Arkansas and Pittsburgh, three colleges who offered and he visited this summer.
