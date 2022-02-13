Stockbridge and Eagle’s Landing racked up the top awards on the All-Region 4-AAAAA Basketball Teams voted on by the region’s coaches.
Stockbridge’s Carrington Wilson was named the 4-AAAAA Girls Player of the Year, while the Girls Coach of the Year honor was shared between Stockbridge’s Anthony Palmer and Union Grove’s Dock Gammage.
The 4-AAAAA Boys Player of the Year was Eagle’s Landing’s A.J. Barnes, and the Boys Coach of the Year went to Stockbridge’s Vernon Denmark.
The coaches also selected the following players to the all-region teams:
Girls
First Team
Jordan Brooks, Union Grove
Jade Anderson, Dutchtown
Janiyah Jones, Stockbridge
Quamiya Ward, Eagle’s Landing
Ananda Mayhew, Union Grove
Second Team
Ameris Ridgeway, Jones County; Asia Garth, Eagle’s Landing; Anaya Lewis, Ola; Stevie Scott, Dutchtown; Kiersten Usher, Woodland
Honorable Mention
Nadea Smith, Union Grove; Julia Baker, Union Grove; Autumnn Bowman, Union Grove; Indigo Brown, Eagle’s Landing; Martiana Hinton, Eagle’s Landing; Asia Gant, Eagle’s Landing; Aijah Manning, Locust Grove; Morgan Oglesby, Dutchtown; Taylor Ward, Dutchtown; Mikayla Jamison, Stockbridge; Kahli Ingram, Stockbridge; Des’Myah Croom, Stockbridge; Shakiya Betha, Jones County; Shania Bryant, Jones County; Jaleia Robinson, Woodland; Akira Brown, Woodland; Lauryn Crump, Woodland; Jasmin Stewart, Ola; Emma Leonard, Ola; Jasmine Watson, Ola
Boys
First Team
David Thomas, Eagle’s Landing
Braxton Cooley, Dutchtown
Jaylen Sanford, Jones County
Christian Wilkins, Woodland
Mason Lewis, Woodland
Second Team
Daethan Harris, Jones County; William Trammell, Stockbridge; Haneef Woods, Ola; Jordan Fordyce, Eagle’s Landing; Geordon Strachan, Locust Grove
Honorable Mention
Eugene Bond, Union Grove; Caleb Johnson, Union Grove; Chance Whitfield, Union Grove; Khylan McKinnie, Eagle’s Landing; Kenneth Brayboy, Eagle’s Landing; Christopher Morris, Eagle’s Landing; Eli Dominguez, Locust Grove; Adrian Avery, Dutchtown; Jeremiah Edwards, Dutchtown; Davarri Barthell, Dutchtown; Trenton Dillard, Stockbridge; Khalil Stead, Stockbridge; Jordan Gix, Stockbridge; Geo Wade, Jones County; Matt Wold, Jones County; Georeon Thomas, Woodland; Khadir Waajid, Woodland; Ky’ree Brown, Woodland; Omar Mathis, Ola; Garrett Oveatz, Ola; Mac Brown, Ola
